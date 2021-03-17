STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Not all public sector banks will be privatised, staff to be protected: Finance Minister

Finance minister says staff salaries and pensions in privatised banks will be taken care of

Published: 17th March 2021 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With PSB bank employees striking nation-wide against the government’s plans to privatise public sector banks, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that all banks will not be privatised and that all the interests of workers would be protected. 

“We have announced a public enterprise policy, where we have identified four areas where public sector presence will be there. In this, the financial sector too is there. Not all banks are going to be privatised,” Sitharaman told reporters during a press conference.

She added that even for those banks which are likely to be privatised, the institutions too will continue to function after privatisation; the interests of the staff will be protected. “Interests of workers of banks which are likely to be privatised will absolutely be protected whether their salaries or scale or pension all will be taken care of,” Sitharaman said.

The ongoing two-day strike by nine unions representing PSB workers has crippled financial transactions, with unions claiming that nearly 10 lakh bank staffers across the country have participated in the strike.
While private banks continued to work, operations in some states such as Maharashtra were badly crippled. Some bank employees have said that their protest will continue until the government withdraws its proposed privatisation and disinvestment plan.

Meanwhile, explaining the rationale behind the privatisation, Sitharaman said that  banks in the country needed to be bigger, just like the State Bank of India (SBI). “We need banks which are going to be able to scale up... We want banks that are going to be able to meet the aspirational needs of this country,” Sitharaman said, adding that a lot of thought had gone behind the intention to privatise some public sector banks.

The finance minister also dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the bank privatisation move with his comment on social media, stating that he should engage in a “serious discussion” rather than “throwing one-liners every now and then” In his Twitter post, Rahul Gandhi had said that the government was “privatising profit and nationalising loss”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp