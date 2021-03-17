STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ola to cover Covid-19 vaccination cost for employees, their dependents

Published: 17th March 2021 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

Ola Cabs. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mobility service provider Ola on Wednesday said it will cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost for all its employees and their dependents.

The vaccination drive will also be extended to all the direct contractual employees, consultants, advisors of the company and their immediate dependents, including spouses, kids and parents, comprising more than 24,000 people, the company said.

"While this vaccine is voluntary, it is also one of the most effective tools to fight against COVID-19. As the Government gears up for the next phase of the vaccination drive, we encourage all our employees and their families to opt for the vaccine and fight against COVID-19," Ola spokesperson Varun Dubey said in a statement.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive will be over and above Ola's existing medical insurance policy.

Ola will start extending end-to-end support to those applicable, starting with the ones above the age of 60 years and those over 45 with co-morbidities.

"It will expand this process to include the rest as soon as the government rolls out the next phase of the vaccination drive," the statement said.

