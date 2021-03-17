STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Retail sector demand shows strong signs of recovery in February: RAI

Following a difficult year during which retailers had to adapt to the challenges of the pandemic, retail sales have made significant progress in February.

Published: 17th March 2021 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Retail inflation, shopping

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Sesa Sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Following a difficult year during which retailers had to adapt to the challenges of the pandemic, retail sales have made significant progress in February. According to a survey released by the Retailers Association of India (RAI), sales at retail outlets have reached 93 per cent of their pre-pandemic levels in February. 

While retail sales recorded a 7 per cent de-growth during the month over last year, there has been a strong turnaround compared to the previous month of January, which had  recorded a 17 per cent de-growth. 
“The quantum of de-growth in retail sales reduced as most segments have started to show significant improvement.

We hope that the uncertainty regarding the rising cases of Covid-19 in a few states will not cast its shadow on the growth momentum with the rollout of the vaccine,” said RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan. RAI also noted that just two of the eight retail categories are in the positive zone—Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) grew 18 per cent, consumer durables saw a 15 per cent year-on-year increase compared to last February. 

Other categories such as beauty, wellness & personal care, footwear and jewellery—that proved to be resilient throughout the health crisis—made encouraging progress too. Sales of clothing and apparel, however, saw a de-growth of 12 per cent in February compared to a 17 per cent de-growth in the previous month. Region-wise, Eastern India registered a 2 per cent growth, while southern and northern India continued to de-grow at six per cent and nine per cent, respectively. Western India,saw a de-growth of 16 per cent. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Retailers Association of India RAI Retail sector
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp