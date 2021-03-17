STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Two in five global workforce believe their job will be obsolete within five years: Survey

Reflecting the fact the pandemic has accelerated a number of workforce trends, the survey found 60 per cent are worried that automation is putting many jobs at risk.

Published: 17th March 2021 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

jobs, unemployment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nearly 40 per cent of the global workforce believe their job will be obsolete within 5 years due to accelerated automation in view of the pandemic, according to a survey by PwC. The survey, conducted between January 26 and February 8, involved 32,500 respondents from 19 countries, including India and China.

It also pointed out that the global workforce sees the shift to remote working as just the tip of the iceberg.

Reflecting the fact the pandemic has accelerated a number of workforce trends, the survey found 60 per cent are worried that automation is putting many jobs at risk; 48 per cent believe traditional employment won't be around in the future and 39 per cent think it is likely that their job will be obsolete within 5 years.

"However, this is not a counsel of despair, as 40 per cent of workers say their digital skills have been improved through the prolonged period of lockdown, and claim they'll continue to embrace training and skill development," it said.

As many as 77 per cent are ready to learn new skills or completely re-train and 74 per cent see training as a matter of personal responsibility. "And, 80 per cent are confident they can adapt to new technologies entering their workplace, with a large majority of those asked in India (69 per cent) and in South Africa (66 per cent) saying they are 'very' confident," said the survey.

The study also found that 49 per cent of respondents were focused on building entrepreneurial skills with an interest in setting up their own business. PwC said respondents included workers, business owners, contract workers, students, unemployed people looking for work, and those on furlough or who were temporarily laid off.

The survey involved 19 countries:  Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, the UAE, the UK and the US.

The survey also found that 50 per cent of workers "say they've faced discrimination at work which led to them missing out on career advancement or training".

As per the study, 13 per cent reported missing out on opportunities as a result of ethnicity and 14 per cent of workers experienced discrimination on the grounds of gender, with women twice as likely to report gender discrimination as men.

Three-quarters of workers globally (75 per cent) said they want to work for an organisation that will make a 'positive contribution to society'. "This feeling was especially acute in China (87 per cent), India (90 per cent), and South Africa (90 per cent)," the survey added.

The survey concluded that remote working will persist post-lockdown. PwC is a network of firms in 157 countries providing advisory, assurance and tax services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PricewaterhouseCoopers Job automation Unemployment
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp