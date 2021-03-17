STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Vedanta ups ante, increases offer price to Rs 235 per share

Having failed in its last attempt to delist its Indian arm Vedanta Ltd early this year, Anil Agarwal-led parent company Vedanta Resources Plc  upped the ante on Tuesday.

Published: 17th March 2021 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Vedanta

Representational Image. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Having failed in its last attempt to delist its Indian arm Vedanta Ltd early this year, Anil Agarwal-led parent company Vedanta Resources Plc  upped the ante on Tuesday. The company announced in a stock exchange filing that it will now give a price of Rs 235 per share in its open offer—nearly 4 per cent higher than its current trading price.

In January, Vedanta Resources had offered to buy up to 10 per cent in Vedanta Ltd at Rs 160 apiece. It also increased its offer size on Tuesday to 651 million shares, representing 17.5 per cent stake in Vedanta Ltd. If it manages to pull off the buy-off, it will cost the company Rs 15,298.5 crore.

According to the company, the offer price of Rs 235/share is at an around 60 per cent, 45 per cent and 30 per cent premium over the 6 month, 90 day, and 60 day volume weighted average price (VWAP), respectively.The previous offer price of Rs 160 apiece for 37.17 crore shares had been than Vedanta scrip’s trading price. 

If the move works out, Vedanta Resources’ shareholding in Vedanta Ltd will increase from the current 55.1 per cent to 72.6 per cent. The open offer starts on March 23 and closes on April 7, the Vedanta statement added. In October last year, Vedanta Resources had failed to garner the required number of shares to delist its Indian arm at the offer price of Rs 87.5 apiece. In December, the promoters had increased their stake from 50.14 per cent to 55.11 per cent through block deals totalling Rs 2,959 crore.

The acquirer and PACs have decided to increase the number of equity shares to be acquired in the open offer to up to 61.5 crore shares, representing 17.5 per cent of fully diluted voting share capital, and increase the offer price to Rs 235 per share including interest of Rs 1.29 per equity share,” the company’s filing said. 

Group restructuring strategy playing out

The process which has been underway for several years has involved mergers of group companies and may involve other share acquisitions, Vedanta says

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vedanta Ltd Vedanta Resources
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp