STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Don't modify existing health insurance policies that leads to higher premium: Irdai tells insurers

The status report needs to be submitted by September 30 of every financial year to the authority along with board's suggestions and corrective actions to be taken.

Published: 18th March 2021 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Health Insurance

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Irdai has directed health insurance providers not to make any changes to existing health policies that may lead to a rise in premium for policyholders. The directions are also applicable for personal accident and travel insurance cover.

In a circular, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said general and standalone health insurers are not allowed to modify existing benefits and add new benefits in the existing products, which leads to imposing an increase in premium.

The watchdog also said that insurers are permitted to effect minor modifications in accordance with 'Consolidated Guidelines on Product filing in Health Insurance Business' issued in July last year.

"Addition of new benefits/ up-gradation of existing benefits may be offered as add-on covers or optional covers with a standalone premium rate to ensure an informed choice to the policyholders," Irdai said in the circular this week.

Further, the regulator has asked appointed actuaries to review the financial viability of every health insurance product at the end of a financial year.

The report of such a review should be submitted to the insurer's board along with an analysis of favourable or unfavourable experience of each product as well as recommended corrective action in order to ensure sustainability of the product as well as to protect the interests of policyholders of the underlying product, the circular said.

The status report needs to be submitted by September 30 of every financial year to the authority along with board's suggestions and corrective actions to be taken.

The status report for 2020-21 should be filed by September 30, 2021, as per the regulator. Irdai has also directed the insurers to ensure that policy wordings are simple so that policyholders can understand it easily.

From October 1 this year, all insurers have also been directed to follow a standard format for policy contracts in clear heading so as to draw the attention of policyholders.

The contract should contain details on policy schedule, preamble, definitions, benefits covered under the policy, exclusions, general terms and clauses, among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IRDAI Insurance
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp