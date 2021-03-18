Jeep launches India-made Wrangler at Rs 53.90 lakh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jeep India on Wednesday launched its locally assembled Jeep Wrangler at Rs 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom price). Jeep had started production of the Wrangler at its Pune facility in February and said it is now ready for retail across the country.

The iconic SUV’s price has come down by Rs 10-11 lakh as now it attracts lower duty. The fully-imported Wrangler model was introduced in India in August 2019 at Rs 63.94 lakh. Meanwhile, the India-made verson has been launched in two variants the Unlimited and Rubicon.

Both variants will be powered by a Bharat Stage VI compliant 2.0-litre, IN-Line 4-cylinder, turbo petrol powertrain. Based on the group’s GME or Global Medium Engine platform, this powertrain produces 268 horse power and 400 Nm of torque, and comes with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Partha Datta, Jeep India Managing Director said, “We have extended our points of sale and service for the locally-assembled Wrangler to 26 across the country. I’m also happy to announce that we have introduced a MOPAR-original suite of over 120 Wrangler accessories and value packs which customers can order at our dealerships.” Competition-wise, the Wrangler rivals the Land Rover Defender. Some observers also look at the Wrangler as the rich man’s Mahindra Thar.