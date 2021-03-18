STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Jeep launches India-made Wrangler at Rs 53.90 lakh

Jeep had started production of the Wrangler at its Pune facility in February and said it is now ready for retail across the country. 

Published: 18th March 2021 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Jeep Wrangler. (Photo | Official website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Jeep India on Wednesday launched its locally assembled Jeep Wrangler at Rs 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom price). Jeep had started production of the Wrangler at its Pune facility in February and said it is now ready for retail across the country. 

The iconic SUV’s price has come down by Rs 10-11 lakh as now it attracts lower duty. The fully-imported Wrangler model was introduced in India in August 2019 at Rs 63.94 lakh. Meanwhile, the India-made verson has been launched in two variants the Unlimited and Rubicon.

Both variants will be powered by a Bharat Stage VI compliant 2.0-litre, IN-Line 4-cylinder, turbo petrol powertrain. Based on the group’s GME or Global Medium Engine platform, this powertrain produces 268 horse power and 400 Nm of torque, and comes with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Partha Datta, Jeep India Managing Director said, “We have extended our points of sale and service for the locally-assembled Wrangler to 26 across the country. I’m also happy to announce that we have introduced a MOPAR-original suite of over 120 Wrangler accessories and value packs which customers can order at our dealerships.” Competition-wise, the Wrangler rivals the Land Rover Defender. Some observers also look at the Wrangler as the rich man’s Mahindra Thar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jeep India Jeep Wrangler
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp