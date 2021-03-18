STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex surges over 400 points in early trade; Nifty tops 14,850

The 30-share BSE index was trading 436.79 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 50,238.41, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 131.55 points or 0.89 per cent at 14,852.85.

Published: 18th March 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 400 points in early trade on Thursday, led by gains in ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries amid positive cues from global markets and foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 436.79 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 50,238.41, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 131.55 points or 0.89 per cent at 14,852.85.

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by ONGC, M&M, Maruti, ICICI Bank, SBI, HFC twins and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Infosys and Dr Reddy's were the laggards. In the previous session, Sensex ended 562.34 points or 1.12 per cent lower at 49,801.62, while Nifty slumped 189.15 points or 1.27 per cent to finish at 14,721.30.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they bought shares worth Rs 2,625.82 crore, as per exchange data.

According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's policy meet is very positive for equity markets.

"Fed's accommodative monetary stance is appropriate and will continue through 2023 mean the ample liquidity condition and the low-interest rate will sustain for an extended period of time.

"The better than expected news is the Fed raising US GDP growth to 6.5 per cent and signal at inflation above 2 per cent will be tolerated for some time - Very good news for the bulls," he noted.

After its two-day policy meeting, the US Fed reassured investors that it expects to keep its key interest rate near zero through 2023. Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended with gains in the overnight session.

A concern in India, however, is the second wave of COVID-19 attack in parts of the country, particularly in Maharashtra.

But, going by experiences this is unlikely to impact the market much, he said, adding that the second wave in the US and Europe (much less in intensity) didn't impact markets.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.76 per cent lower at USD 67.48 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SENSEX BSE NSE Nifty
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp