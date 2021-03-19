STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Skoda eyes an India comeback with the Kushaq SUV

The new model is has a wheelbase of 2651 mm, making it one of the longest vehicles in the segment and it will come with two turbocharged petrol engine options.

Published: 19th March 2021 10:18 AM

The Kushaq SUV comes in two turbocharged petrol engine options | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Skoda on Thursday unveiled the Kushaq SUV, the first car launched as part of its ambitious India 2.0 project. Skoda’s SUV is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 11-16 lakh and will face competition from established players such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Orders for Kushaq will be taken from June, with the first unit expected to be delivered in July, the company said.  The new model is has a wheelbase of 2651 mm, making it one of the longest vehicles in the segment and it will come with two turbocharged petrol engine options.

There is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder 115ps engine and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder, 150ps unit, both of which will have both manual and automatic transmission options. The Kushaq will be offered in five colour variants. 

