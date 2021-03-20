STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Noted inadvertent error in subscriber info given to TRAI for January, revised data filed: Voda Idea

The statement by the company comes after TRAI subscriber data for January 2021 showed VIL's mobile net additions at 1.7 million, with a spike in UP (West) circle.

Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) admitted it has found an "inadvertent error" in the subscriber data for January 2021 reported to TRAI, and has now corrected and submitted revised information to the regulator.

The statement by the company comes after Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) subscriber data for January 2021 showed VIL's mobile net additions at 1.7 million, with a spike in UP (West) circle.

In a clarification posted on company website, VIL said: "We noted an inadvertent error in the subscriber data for January '21 submitted to TRAI in regular course."  "We have corrected the same and duly reported the revised data to TRAI," it added.

While the company did not divulge details of the error, market watchers said the fault appeared to be in the subscriber numbers for UP (West), where customer net additions were reported at 3.7 million users for January.

