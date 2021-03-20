Stelis Biopharma to supply 200 million doses of Sputnik vaccine

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stelis Biopharma, the pharmaceutical arm of Bengaluru-headquartered Strides Pharma Science, will be making and supplying at least 200 million doses of Sputnik V, the Russian Covid-19 vaccine currently awaiting emergency authorisation in India. The company has partnered with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for the initiative and the parties intend to commence supplies in the July-September period.

“We are delighted to announce our agreement with Stelis Biopharma for a significant capacity of Sputnik V,” RDIF Chief Executive Officer Kirill Dmitriev said. The significant vaccine volumes which will be produced jointly with Stelis will help to widen access to the vaccine on a global scale, he added. Stelis, which has partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), is the latest in a growing list of Indian drug makers stepping up to boost the manufacturing capacity of this vaccine.

To be sure, Stelis is the fourth Indian company to partner with RDIF for Sputnik V and will be the third manufacturer of the Russian vaccine in the country. Separately, Stelis has also concluded its series B and series C rounds of funding for a cumulative amount of $195 million. The company said it will use the money to scale up its vaccine unit in Bengaluru to cater to multiple vaccine types including viral vector, protein subunit, RNA and DNA.