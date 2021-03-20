STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Stelis Biopharma to supply 200 million doses of Sputnik vaccine

To be sure, Stelis is the fourth Indian company to partner with RDIF for Sputnik V and will be the third manufacturer of the Russian vaccine in the country.

Published: 20th March 2021 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Vaccine

For representational purpose. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stelis Biopharma, the pharmaceutical arm of Bengaluru-headquartered Strides Pharma Science, will be making and supplying at least 200 million doses of Sputnik V, the Russian Covid-19 vaccine currently awaiting emergency authorisation in India. The company has partnered with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for the initiative and the parties intend to commence supplies in the July-September period.

“We are delighted to announce our agreement with Stelis Biopharma for a significant capacity of Sputnik V,” RDIF Chief Executive Officer Kirill Dmitriev said. The significant vaccine volumes which will be produced jointly with Stelis will help to widen access to the vaccine on a global scale, he added. Stelis, which has partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), is the latest in a growing list of Indian drug makers stepping up to boost the manufacturing capacity of this vaccine.

To be sure, Stelis is the fourth Indian company to partner with RDIF for Sputnik V and will be the third manufacturer of the Russian vaccine in the country.  Separately, Stelis has also concluded its series B and series C rounds of funding for a cumulative amount of $195 million. The company said it will use the money to scale up its vaccine unit in Bengaluru to cater to multiple vaccine types including viral vector, protein subunit, RNA and DNA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sputnik vaccine Strides Pharma Science
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp