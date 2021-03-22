STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Audi launches new version of S5 Sportback at Rs 79.06 lakh

'Our sales in Tier-II and III cities are also growing and we expect it to pick up further during the year,' said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

Published: 22nd March 2021 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: German premium carmaker Audi on Monday launched the facelift version of its mid-spec performance car S5 Sportback in the domestic market at a starting price of Rs 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom).

The five-seater, four-door sports coupe, has been brought as a completely built unit, the company said in a release. Audi India has seen a growth in demand from Tier-II and Tier-III cities,  which is expected to accelerate further going forward, it added.

"The Audi S5 Sportback is the second product launch this year and we are excited to launch this beauty in India. The Audi S5 Sportback stands out for its distinctive styling, everyday usability and five-seat comfort. The introduction of the Audi S5 Sportback will further strengthen our performance cars portfolio in the country.

"Our sales in Tier-II and III cities are also growing and we expect it to pick up further during the year,"  said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

2021 is a very exciting year for Audi India and customers will be thrilled with what lies ahead for brand Audi, he added.

Powering the latest Audi S5 Sportback with a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo TFSI petrol engine, the new Audi S5 Sportback comes with  features such as a flat-bottomed steering wheel, sport front seats, virtual cockpit plus, an updated multimedia interface system and a panoramic glass sunroof, among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Audi
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp