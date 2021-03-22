Flexibility to stay under or overweight across market capitalization is the key

Ashok Kumar By

In September, 2020, markets regulator SEBI caught the mutual fund industry by surprise with its sudden diktat strait-jacketing multi-cap funds. This was based on their perception (undefined then) that the real meaning of a multi cap fund was the allocation of 25 per cent weightage each across large, mid and small-cap stocks.

I had written a column in this publication back then, wondering why the goal-post needed to be shifted, and concluded with the following lines : ‘Well, how about simply re-naming these funds Flexi-Caps instead and getting on with business as usual ? You see, the Yanks have a famous saying; ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ Applies in this case.’

Not so surprisingly, in November, 2020, SEBI, in a climb-down of sorts, introduced a new category of equity mutual funds called Flexi-cap Funds where the fund had the freedom to invest in companies without any predetermined market capitalization unlike the ‘redefined’ Multi-caps. Further, SEBI also allowed fund houses to convert an existing scheme (read as Multi-Cap) into a Flexi-Cap scheme. Let us now cast a glance at some of those funds that undertook this ‘title change’.

Axis Flexicap Fund with an AUM of Rs 7,009 crore invests largely in Financials and Technology stocks. Its portfolio comprises 92 per cent in large-cap stocks, 7 per cent in Mid-caps and a little above 1 per cent in small-cap stocks. The 1-year and 3-year returns of this fund are 32.5 per cent and 17.5 per cent, respectively.

Kotak Flexi Cap Fund has the highest industry AUM worth `34,515 crore. It has close to 70 per cent of its total equity investments in Large Cap, 30 per cent in Mid-cap and 0.5 per cent in small-cap stocks. The returns for this fund over a 1-year and 3-year time frame are approximately 39 per cent and 13 per cent respectively. The top industry this fund invests in is Financials followed by the Construction and Energy sectors.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has an AUM of Rs. 7,452 crore. Its portfolio mix comprises Large Caps at close to 58 per cent, 27 per cent in mid-caps and 14 per cent in small-cap stocks. The 1-year and 3-years returns are approximately 51 per cent and 17.5 per cent respectively. Its larger investments are in the Financial, Technical and Healthcare sectors.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexicap Fund with an AUM of Rs 12,830 crore has provided returns of nearly 40 per cent and 11.8 per cent over 1-year and 3-years’ time frame. Its portfolio mix comprises almost 67 per cent in large cap, 24 per cent in mid-cap and close to 9 per cent in small-cap stocks. The sector-wise allocations reflect the Financial Sector having maximum exposure, followed by Healthcare and Technology.

Clearly, the flexibility to stay under or overweight across market capitalization categories with flexi-cap funds provides a fund manager with more opportunities to be nimble footed to both, seize opportunities as well as brave the periodic market storms. It might be interesting to make a comparative study on inflows into Multi and Flexi Cap funds in the years ahead. My hunch is that it is the latter that will leave the former way behind.

