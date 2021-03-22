STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Saradha scam: CBI raids offices of top SEBI officials

The SC had handed over the Saradha chit fund scam probe to the CBI and asked state governments concerned to provide all logistical help to the agency team investigating the matter.The SC had handed ov

Published: 22nd March 2021 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

After demonetisation, raids were almost a daily affair for the Enforcement Directorate, IT personnel and CBI. Over Rs 266 crore found at a Malappuram bank and the raids on the former TN Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao at his office and residence were a few instances that stood out.

For representational purpose only.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Monday carried out searches at the Securities and Exchange Board of India office in Mumbai after the alleged role of three of its senior officers in granting permission to Saradha ponzi scheme surfaced, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team carried out searches at the offices and residences of three SEBI officers--chief general managers Jayanta Jash and Jeevan Sonparote, and Deputy General Manager Prasenjit Dey--in connection with the case, they said.

Jash and Dey were posted in Kolkata when the Saradha ponzi scheme was being run in West Bengal and neighbouring states, while Sonparote was posted in Mumbai, they said.

There are multiple FIRs against Saradha Group in West Bengal, in which it has been alleged that thousands of investors were allegedly duped by the company officials and their associates who swindled their deposits.

The Supreme Court had handed over the Saradha chit fund scam probe to CBI in 2014 and asked the state governments concerned to provide all logistical help to the probe agency.

It emerged, during the probe, that the schemes floated by Saradha group subsidiary were found to be illegal collective investment scheme (CIS) activities and the regulator had passed an order against the company and its promoters.

This order was passed three years after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) received a complaint from West Bengal's director, Economic Offences Investigation Cell (EOIC) that Saradha Realty India Limited is collecting money from the public, particularly in rural areas of the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sebi CBI Saradha scam
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp