Time to make tax-saving investments running out

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If you are one of those who has put off making tax-saving investments until the very end, you are running out of time-the financial year ends on March 31 and with it goes the opportunity to make any such investments for the financial year 2020-21. So, here’s a quick recap of easy-to-invest tax-saving instruments you can opt for before March 31.

If you are among those who have opted for the old I-T system with exemptions, Section 80C allows a total annual exemption of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for investments made in certain instruments. The first are the provident funds EPF, VPF. and PPF. If you are a salaried individual, you will have an EPF account to which you and your employer contribute a certain percentage of your savings. If one so chooses, they can increase their contribution through the Voluntary Provident Fund-however, once the quantum of investment under the VPF is chosen, it has a lock-in period of five years.

For other categories of individual taxpayers, there is the option of the Public Provident Fund, which is also a government-backed scheme like the EPF providing 7.1 per cent interest currently and the interest is revised every quarter. While it enjoys Exempt-Exempt-Exempt status-i.e. the investment, the interest earned, and the amount withdrawn at maturity are all tax exempt. Apart from the provident funds, one may also choose to invest in an Exchange Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS), the only equity-based instrument that has an exemption.

One may also choose to enrol in the National Pension Scheme (NPS). Such subscribers are allowed a deduction of not more than 10 per cent of the salary (Basic+DA) or 20 per cent of gross income for self-employed individuals. Under Section 80CCD(1B), voluntarily enrolling in the NPS also allows you to claim a deduction of Rs 50,000 in addition to the Rs 1.5 lakh deduction offered under Section 80C.

Tax savings through FDs

While normal fixed deposits are not exempt, tax-saving FDs with a lock-in period of at least five years such as the Post Office Time Deposits can be deducted under Section 80C.