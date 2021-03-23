Bharat Dynamics pays Rs 92-crore interim dividend to Central government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a Hyderabad-based Defence Public Sector Undertaking, has paid an interim dividend of Rs 92.008 crore to the government of India.

On Monday, BDL declared payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21 at Rs 6.70 a share of the face value of Rs 10 each. The interim dividend declared by the firm works out to 67 per cent of the paid up share capital of Rs 183.28 crore.

Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, BDL handed over the cheque for Rs 92.008 crore, being the interim dividend pertaining to the government of India shareholding in BDL, to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Monday. Several member from BDL were also present at the occasion.