STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Expert panel set up to examine industry views on govt's plan to ban 27 pesticides: Agriculture Minister

Tomar, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the government had in May 2020 published a draft inviting objections and suggestions from stakeholders with regard to prohibition of 27 pesticides.

Published: 23rd March 2021 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers spraying pesticides in a field.

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday told Parliament that the government has constituted an experts' panel to examine objections and suggestions received in response to the draft notification regarding imposing ban on 27 pesticides.

Tomar, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the government had in May 2020 published a draft inviting objections and suggestions from stakeholders with regard to prohibition of 27 pesticides.

Further, the government in June 2020 on the request of stakeholders had increased the timeline for submission of objections and suggestions on the draft order from 45 five days to 90 days, he said.

"Several objections and suggestions have been received from the stakeholders in response to the draft notification.

The department published all the documents in the public domain, based upon which the draft notification was published," he added.

The minister said that however in January this year, the government constituted an experts' committee to consider the objections and suggestions received in response to the draft notification and submit its report.

The committee is considering the objections and suggestions taking into consideration all aspects related to safety, toxicity, efficacy, updated status of submission of required study and data, among others, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Singh Tomar Agriculture Minister Pesticide ban
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp