STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Glenmark gets USD 40 million COVID credit line from International Finance Corporation

The loan to Glenmark will help it increase the availability of affordable, quality medicines in the country as well in other countries, including treatment for the pandemic.

Published: 23rd March 2021 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

USD

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: International Finance Corporation on Tuesday said Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has become the first domestic drugmaker to get a USD 40-million (about Rs 290 crore) credit-line from its USD 8-billion fast-track COVID-19 facility.

The loan to Glenmark will help it increase the availability of affordable, quality medicines in the country as well in other countries, including treatment for the pandemic.

The World Bank Group lender said the USD 40 million-loan is under its USD 8-billion fast-track COVID-19 facility and will help the Mumbai-based company boost its generic drug production capacity in general and respiratory drugs in particular.

IFC's partnership with Glenmark began way back in 2016, supporting its expansion and growing its research and development capacities.

"We are proud to partner with Glenmark once again towards an inclusive and resilient recovery," the lender said.

A Glenmark spokesperson said with this credit line they will be able to work with the IFC to help improve access to life-saving drugs as this investment will help them improve the production of quality, and offer low-cost medicines to the needy.

Glenmark produces generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients, which have applications in oncology, cardiology, and dermatology, as well as respiratory illnesses.

"Our COVID-19 response, in India and globally, aligns with our continued focus on healthcare, and commitment to respond effectively to an unprecedented crisis. One of our priorities here is to support the nation's efforts to close development gaps," said Jun Zhang, IFC India country head.

Supporting Glenmark will contribute to a competitive market, creating jobs and driving growth post-pandemic, Jun added.

It can be noted that in June 2016, IFC invested USD 75 million in Glenmark's foreign currency convertible bonds to finance its expansion and help grow its Research and Development capacity.

The latest investment is part of IFC's ongoing work to help countries build back better from the pandemic, including its global health platform that supports improved access to critical healthcare supplies, services, and medicines in developing countries.

In December, IFC had extended a USD 30 million loan to Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Biological E (BioE) to help it expand access to low-cost vaccines for children in developing countries and also help increase the production of a COVID-19 vaccine when developed.

But this funding was not from its COVID credit line. BioE, which has been getting IFC loans since 2017, primarily supplies its vaccines to developing countries through the Unicef and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

It has immunised over 2 billion children around the world, the IFC statement said. BioE produces more than 500 million doses of paediatric vaccines annually and being supplied to more than 130 countries every year.

IFC is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets, working in over 100 countries.

In fiscal 2020, it invested USD 22 billion in private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity.

Glenmark is a global research-led pharma maker with a presence across generics, speciality and OTC businesses with operations in over 50 countries. Its key therapy focus areas are respiratory, dermatology and oncology.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Glenmark COVID 19 Coronavirus Vacconation COVID vaccine
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp