STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GoAir leadership changes as Jeh Wadia quits MD post

WADIA-family owned GoAir is heading into a key management change after Jeh Wadia resigned from the post of managing director after serving in the role for three years.

Published: 23rd March 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Jeh Wadia. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: WADIA-family owned GoAir is heading into a key management change after Jeh Wadia resigned from the post of managing director after serving in the role for three years. However, he will continue to be the promoter of the company.

Aviation veteran Ben Baldanza, who has been a director in the company since 2019, has been appointed as Vice-Chairman of the GoAir board. “With the goal of taking GoAir to its next phase of growth, the promoters of the company and its Board came together to formulate a long-term plan.

Amongst other initiatives, a key element of this plan, forged over weeks of discussions and consultation, was to further strengthen the management of the company by bringing on-board proven industry professionals, a strategy that has worked well for the group in its other ventures including Britannia,” it said.

The change comes at a time when GoAir is going through a financial crisis. Hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, auditors and travel agents had previously raised concerns on GoAir’s ability to remain a going concern.

According to regulatory filings, GoAir  had a negative net worth of Rs 1,500.98 crore during FY20, and its current liabilities exceeded its current assets by Rs 3,333.53 crore. Baldanza has previously worked in airlines such as American Airlines, Northwest Airlines, and Continental Airlines, before becoming the CEO of Spirit Airlines in 2006. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GoAir Jeh Wadia
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp