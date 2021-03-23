Gold gains Rs 116; silver declines Rs 117

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices gained Rs 116 to Rs 44,374 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday reflecting overnight gains in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 44,258 per 10 grams. Silver, however, declined by Rs 117 to Rs 65,299 per kg compared with Rs 65,416 per kg in the previous trade.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Spot prices for 24 karat gold in Delhi were up by Rs 116 reflecting overnight gains in global gold prices despite of rupee appreciation."

The rupee advanced by 3 paise to 72.34 against the dollar in opening trade on Tuesday. In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,738 per ounce and USD 25.53 per ounce, respectively.

Lack of fresh triggers has kept the yellow metal volumes muted this week, he added.