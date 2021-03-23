STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nissan to hike vehicle prices from April

The company would hike prices across all available models for Nissan and Datsun, effective from April 1, 2021, the company said in a statement.

The Nissan logo is displayed at its global headquarters in Yokohama near Tokyo

The Nissan logo is displayed at its global headquarters in Yokohama near Tokyo. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Automaker Nissan India on Tuesday said it will increase prices of its entire product range from next month in order to offset the impact of rising input costs.

"There has been continuous escalation in auto component prices, and we have tried to absorb this escalation over the last few months. We are now constrained to increase our prices across all Nissan and Datsun models, the increase varies from variant to variant, while still offering the best value proposition to its discerning Indian customers," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said.

The company did not share model-wise price increase details. Nissan sells models like Magnite and Kicks in the country. The automaker also sells redi-GO and GO under its Datsun brand.

On Monday, Maruti Suzuki had announced to substantially hike vehicle prices from April in order to offset an increase in raw material cost.

