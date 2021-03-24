Gold declines Rs 149; silver also tanks Rs 866

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold dipped by Rs 149 to Rs 44,350 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday, reflecting overnight fall in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 44,499 per 10 gram. Silver also declined Rs 866 to Rs 64,607 per kg, from Rs 65,473 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally higher at USD 1,729 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.12 per ounce.

"Gold prices has kept downside limited on pandemic worries despite of dollar rally," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.