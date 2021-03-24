STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SC remits to creditors Jaypee Infratech's resolution plan for approval

On March 3 last year, the NCLT had approved NBCC's bid to acquire JIL through the insolvency process and complete over 20,000 pending flats over the next three and half years.

Published: 24th March 2021 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday remitted to the Committee of Creditors (CoC) the issue of approval of resolution plan for debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), saying no new expression of interest will be entertained for taking over the firm and only state-owned NBCC and Suraksha Realty may file revised proposals.

The apex court also directed that the resolution process be extended by 45 days.

Since August 2017, when JIL went into the insolvency process after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium, this is the fourth round of litigation which has been decided by the top court.

On March 3 last year, the NCLT had approved NBCC's bid to acquire JIL through the insolvency process and complete over 20,000 pending flats over the next three and half years.

The order was however challenged in the appellate tribunal NCLAT and later in the Supreme Court.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna used the top court's plenary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to do "substantial and complete justice to the parties and in the interest of stakeholders of JIL".

"The matter regarding approval of the resolution plan stands remitted to the Committee of Creditors of JIL and the time for completion of the process relating to CIRP of JIL is extended by another period of 45 days from the date of this judgment," the bench said in its 375-page verdict.

It also held that Rs 750 crore deposited by Jaypee group in the top court and later transferred to NCLT is the property of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) and the stipulations in the resolution plan concerning its usage by JIL or the resolution applicant cannot be approved.

It said, "However, the final treatment of the said amount of Rs 750 crores with accrued interest shall be determined by NCLT after the reconciliation of accounts between JAL and JIL and in terms of the directions contained in this judgment".

The bench directed the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) to complete the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) within the extended time of 45 days from Wednesday.

"For this purpose, it will be open to the IRP to invite modified/fresh resolution plans only from Suraksha Realty and NBCC respectively, giving them time to submit the same within 2 weeks from the date of this judgment," the bench said.

The top court, which passed its verdict on a batch of appeals against the NCLAT's last year order and fresh petitions, said: "It is made clear that the IRP shall not entertain any expression of interest by any other person nor shall be required to issue any new information memorandum".

The bench, which decided the case in the fourth round of litigation in the top court, said that the resolution applicants will be expected to proceed on the basis of the information memorandum already issued by IRP and also take into account the facts noticed and findings recorded in this judgment.

It added that the "IRP shall take all further steps in the manner that the processes of voting by the Committee of Creditors and his submission of the report to the Adjudicating Authority (NCLT) are accomplished in all respects within the extended period of 45 days from the date of this judgment."

"The Adjudicating Authority shall take final decision in terms of Section 31 of the Code (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) expeditiously upon submission of report by the IRP".

The bench said that its directions, particularly for the enlargement of time to complete the process of CIRP, are being issued in exceptional circumstances of the present case and shall not be treated as a precedent.

It said the proceedings contemplated in its verdict shall be taken up by the Principal Bench of the NCLT at New Delhi.

On August 6 last year, the top court had transferred to itself the appeals pending before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the NBCC plan to acquire JIL and construct over 20,000 pending flats.

It had also stayed the operation of the April 22, last year order of the NCLAT till the next date of hearing by which it had given the conditional go-ahead to state-owned-NBCC to acquire JIL and construction of stalled projects.

The NCLAT had asked NBCC to implement its proposal to acquire debt-ridden JIL and complete over 20,000 pending flats but said that its direction was subject to its final order.

The NCLAT's direction had come over a plea moved by the NBCC, which won the bid to acquire JIL.

The NBCC has challenged the modifications made by the NCLT in the original resolution plan submitted by it and as approved by the CoC of JIL.

While approving the resolution plan of NBCC, the NCLT had allowed objections of ICICI Bank and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority and directed payment to unclaimed Fixed Deposit Holders.

The NCLT had also ordered that the Rs 750 crore deposited by Jaypee Infratech's parent firm JAL with the registry of the Supreme Court would be part of the resolution plan saying that it will help NBCC in faster completion of stalled projects of Jaypee Group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Committee of Creditors Jaypee Infratech
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp