Gold gains Rs 44; silver weakens Rs 637

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally lower at USD 1,733 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.97 per ounce.

Published: 25th March 2021 03:49 PM

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold gained Rs 44 to Rs 44,347 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, supported by weaker rupee and overnight gain in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

It had closed at Rs 44,303 per 10 gram in the previous trade. Silver, however, dipped Rs 637 to Rs 64,110 per kg, from Rs 64,747 per kg in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee furthered its loss by another 7 paise to 72.62 against the dollar in early trade on Thursday amid growing concerns over surging coronavirus cases in India and some other parts of the world.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Gold prices traded steady with spot gold prices at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) trading near USD 1,733 per ounce on Thursday."

