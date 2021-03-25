STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SEBI to auction properties of GSHP Realtech, Ravi Kiran Reality on April 16

However, the entities failed to return investors' money and consequently the regulator initiated recovery proceedings against them.

Published: 25th March 2021 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI building

SEBI building. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Capital markets regulator Sebi will auction properties of two companies--GSHP Realtech and Ravi Kiran Reality India-- on Apr 16 for a reserve price of over Rs 5.5 crore.

The move is a part of Sebi's effort to recover investors' money. Kolkata-based GSHP Realtech had mobilised money from 535 persons in 2012-13 by issuing Non-Convertible Redeemable Debentures or NCDs, while Ravi Kiran had raised funds by issuing redeemable preference shares (RPS) to 1,176 people.

The two firms had raised funds without seeking approval of the market regulator as required. Sebi in 2015 and 2016 had ordered GSHP Realtech and Ravi Kiran Reality respectively to refund money collected from investors.

However, the entities failed to return investors' money and consequently the regulator initiated recovery proceedings against them.

In a notice on Thursday, Sebi invited bids for sale of properties in the recovery proceedings against GSHP Realtech Limited and Ravi Kiran Reality India Limited and their respective promoters/directors, through e-auction platform.

In the case of GSHP Realtech, the regulator will auction two properties for a reserve price of Rs 2.88 crore, while it will put on sale four properties at a reserve price of Rs 2.68 crore in the matter of Ravi Kiran Reality.

The auction will be conducted online on April 16, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said. The properties that have been put on sale, include land parcels located in West Bengal.

Sebi said Adroit Technical Services Limited has been engaged by it to assist in the sale of the vehicles through e-auction platform.

The intending bidders should make their own independent enquiries regarding the encumbrances, litigations, attachments, acquisition liabilities of the assets in respect of the properties put on auction, prior to submitting their bid, Sebi said.

The regulator said that intending bidders need to submit their bids along with an amount equivalent of 10 per cent of the reserve price as earnest money deposit (EMD) for each of the properties.

"The successful bidder shall have to deposit 25 per cent of the successful bid amount (inclusive of EMD amount), immediately after the close of the auction and the balance amount along with 1 per cent of highest bid amount as poundage fee within 15 days from close of auction," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SEBI
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp