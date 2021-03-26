STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Covid-hit Mumbai, Pune drive residential property sales 

Sales in MMR rose 46 per cent to 20,350 units while in Pune it rose by 46 per cent and 47 per cent to 10,550 units.

Published: 26th March 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Housing sales in the top 7 cities in the country increased by 29 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 to 58,290 units as against 45,200 units sold a year ago effectively breaching the pre-Covid level, noted Anarock. 

In a report released Thursday, the real estate consultant said that the surge in sales was led by increased demand for property ownership in Mumbai (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) and Pune. MMR and Pune 
together accounted for 53 per cent of housing sales in the quarter. Sales in MMR rose 46 per cent to 20,350 units while in Pune it rose by 46 per cent and 47 per cent to 10,550 units.

“MMR and Pune were the most active in this quarter since the limited-period stamp duty cuts and other sops and discounts substantially reduced acquisition cost,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Property Consultants.  

“MMR’s homebuyers have responded proactively to the bottomed-out property prices in the country’s most expensive real estate market.” Besides stamp cut, reductions in home loan rates by most banks (to 6.7 per cent) and ongoing developer discounts made home ownership easy in Mumbai and in other cities as well.

According to Knight Frank India, Mumbai is recording a historic surge in property registrations driven by home sales in the last month of the lower stamp duty window that began on September 1, 2020 and closes on March 31, 2021.

The financial capital recorded property registration of 12,696 units at a daily rate of 529 units which is nearly 4.3 times higher than the daily rate of registration recorded at 123 units in March 2020. “After several years of anguish, the real estate sector in Mumbai is making an attempt to stand on its feet,” said Knight Frank India CMD Shishir Baijal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Housing sales COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp