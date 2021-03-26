STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Former RBI deputy governor K C Chakrabarty passes away

At RBI, he handled a variety of departments including banking regulation and supervision as the DG.

Published: 26th March 2021 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Former Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India K C Chakrabarty (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank K C Chakrabarty passed away following a heart attack on Friday. He was 68. Chakrabarty, a commercial banker-turned-central banker, died at his home in suburban Chembur, banking industry sources said.

After his stint at state-run lenders like Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank and Punjab National Bank, the outspoken Chakrabarty had joined the RBI as a DG in 2009 and resigned in 2014, three months before his term ended.

Before banking, Chakrabarty had taught at the Banaras Hindu University before entering commercial banking.

At RBI, he handled a variety of departments including banking regulation and supervision as the DG.

Following reports of an "RBI official" putting question marks over policy efficacy in tackling inflation, he was stripped of many responsibilities by the then Governor D Subbarao, and was left with only the Rajbhasha Department.

Subsequently, his responsibilities were restored. At RBI, he had a reputation for sharp wit, humour and quick retorts.

He frequently critiqued his former commercial banking colleagues for blaming rise in dud loans as 'system-generated NPAs', insisted on financial inclusion targets and had a very public spat with former SBI chairman Pratip Chaudhuri over interest on cash reserve ratio (CRR).

After his resignation, he had shifted base to London, where he was posted earlier in his career while working for Bank of Baroda.

In 2018, his name cropped up as a suspect in two cases investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), including one related to the Vijay Mallya-owned Kingfisher Airlines. He was also prevented from flying out to London because of a lookout circular against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI K C Chakrabarty
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp