Government extends validity of driving licence, vehicle documents till June

It is advised that the validity of the documents that have expired since February 1, the same may be treated to be valid till June 30, 2021, the ministry said in an advisory to states.

Published: 26th March 2021 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Vehicles stuck in traffic jam at the DND flyway due to the farmers protest at Delhi-Noida border on Wednesday.

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday extended the validity of motor vehicle documents like driving licence (DL), registration certificate (RC) and permits till June 30, 2021, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In an advisory to states, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said it is extending the validity of fitness, permit, driving licence, registration and other documents whose extension of validity could not be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by March 31, 2021.

It had earlier issued advisories dated March 30, 2020, June 9, 2020, August 24, 2020, and December 27, 2020, in connection with extension of validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

It is advised that the validity of the documents that have expired since February 1, the same may be treated to be valid till June 30, 2021, the ministry said in an advisory to states.

Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till June 30, 2021, the MoRTH said adding that "this will help out citizens in availing transport-related services".

Stating that this may be last advisory in this regard, the ministry has asked the states to implement this advisory in letter and spirit, so that citizens are not harassed or face difficulties.

Earlier through various notifications, it was advised that the validity of fitness, permit (all types), licence, registration or any other concerned documents may be treated to be valid till March 31, 2021.

