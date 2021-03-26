Investors lose nearly 15% on Kalyan Jewellers' listing day

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Shares of Thrissur-headquartered Kalyan Jewellers made a tepid debut on the stock markets on Friday, dropping as much as 16.09 per cent mid-session from its offer price of Rs 87/share, before closing at Rs 75.30 apiece (down 13.44 per cent) on the BSE.

The jeweller's weak performance came on a day when the benchmark stock index Sensex gained 568.38 points (1.17 per cent) to close at 49,008.50.

Kalyan's shares opened at Rs 73.90/share, down 15.05 per cent, before hitting the day's high of Rs 81/share during the session. However, the highest point for the share price too could not cover the IPO price of Rs 87/share.

The minimum bid for Kalyan Jewellers IPO was 172 shares. This means, after the close of the first day's trading, the lowest bidder is sitting on a loss of Rs 2,012 on his investment in Kalyan Jewellers.

"Stock prices are a function of market forces. Kalyan Jewellers management will continue to focus on building the business and growing the brand while working on the strategies mentioned during the IPO period,” a company spokesperson told The New Indian Express.

Kalyan Jewellers collected Rs 1,175 crore through its IPO which included a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 800 crore. The issue, which opened on March 16, closed on March 18.

