STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Kalyan Jewellers shares close with over 14 per cent discount in debut trade

Its market valuation was at Rs 7,756.30 crore on BSE.In traded volume terms, 35.79 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 5.14 crore units at the NSE during the day.

Published: 26th March 2021 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers ( Photo | Facebook @ KalyanJewellersIndia)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd closed the day with a discount of over 14 per cent in its debut trade on Friday against an issue price of Rs 87.

The stock listed at Rs 73.90, a decline of 15.05 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It further tumbled 16.09 per cent to Rs 73.Later, it closed at Rs 75.30, lower by 13.44 per cent. On the NSE, it debuted at Rs 73.95, a discount of 15 per cent and closed at Rs 74.35, lower by 14.54 per cent.

Its market valuation was at Rs 7,756.30 crore on BSE.In traded volume terms, 35.79 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 5.14 crore units at the NSE during the day.

Kalyan Jewellers initial public offer was subscribed 2.61 times earlier this month. Price range for the Rs 1,175-crore offer was fixed at Rs 86-87 per share.

Kalyan Jewellers designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of gold, studded and other jewellery products.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalyan Jewellers IPO
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp