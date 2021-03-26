STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rallies 568 points; Nifty reclaims 14,500 level

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 4 per cent, followed by Titan, Asian Paints, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto and Nestle India.

Published: 26th March 2021 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 568 points and Nifty reclaimed the 14,500 mark on Friday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, HUL and ICICI Bank amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 568.38 points or 1.17 per cent higher at 49,008.50. The broader NSE Nifty surged 182.40 points or 1.27 per cent to 14,507.30.

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 4 per cent, followed by Titan, Asian Paints, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto and Nestle India.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, ITC and Maruti were the laggards. According to traders, domestic indices witnessed a smart recovery and ended on a strong note following the positive trend in global equity markets.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with significant gains. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.05 per cent higher at USD 63.22 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp