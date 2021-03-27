Ashok Leyland unveils 14-wheeler DTLA truck AVTR 4120

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ashok Leyland on Friday launched a four-axle 8x2 dual tyre lift axle (DTLA) truck, a 14-wheeler AVTR 4120, which has a capacity of 40.5 tonne Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). According to the company, it is India’s first 4-axle 8x2 DTLA 14-wheeler truck.

This new truck offers an additional five tonne payload compared to standard 8x2 trucks with better Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). “Our endeavour has always been to address the needs of our customers and deliver better profitability for them and AVTR 4120 is one step towards this offering the customer flexibility,” said Vipin Sondhi, managing director, Ashok Leyland.

AVTR 4120 is fitted with 12.5-tonne DTLA with parallelogram technology which ensures better tyre life. This product also offers the customer flexibility to operate a large band of GVW from 28tonne to 40.5 tonne with total cost of operation benefits.

“We have last year launched AVTR – India’s first Modular Truck platform to address the varied Load-Road-Application and customer requirements. AVTR 4120 is powered with 200 HP engine with iGen6 technology offering superior power, performance and fluid efficiency,” said Anuj Kathuria, COO, Ashok Leyland, adding that this product is set to give flexibility to customers.