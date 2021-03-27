STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO

The development and commercialisation pact between Novavax and SII excludes major upper-middle and high-income countries, for which Novavax continues to retain rights.

Published: 27th March 2021 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday said clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine Covovax have begun in India and the company hopes to launch it by September.

In August 2020, US-based vaccine maker Novavax, Inc had announced a licence agreement with SII for the development and commercialisation of NVXCoV2373, its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, in low and middleincome countries and India.

"Covovax trials finally begin in India; the vaccine is made through a partnership with’@ Novavax’and’@SerumInstIndia. It has been tested against African and UK variants of #COVID19 and has an overall efficacy of 89%. Hope to launch by September 2021!," Poonawalla said in a tweet.

The development and commercialisation pact between Novavax and SII excludes major upper-middle and high-income countries, for which Novavax continues to retain rights. In January, Poonawalla had said SII expected to launch Covovax by June 2021.

SII is already supplying AstraZeneca/ Oxford vaccine, Covishield, in India and to other countries across the world.

