Euphoria surrounding IPOs may finally be fading

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The post-covid IPO bubble appears to have finally burst with shares of at least four firms that listed on the bourses in March trading at a discount to their issue price.

On Friday, shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd closed the day with a discount of 15.5 per cent in its debut trade as against an issue price of Rs 87, while Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd shares closed with a discount of nearly 11 per cent from the issue price of Rs 305.

The weak debut of these stocks follows the subdued listing pattern that some of the recent IPOs have seen. On Thursday, debutant Craftsman Automation got listed at a 9.4 per cent discount. The day before, Anupam Rasayan also put up a poor show on Dalal Street.

One of the reasons why IPO gains have been drying up is because the IPO valuations were pricey, leaving relatively little money for investors, say analysts. In the case of Suryoday Small Finance Bank, the receding IPO optimism could also be the result of its poor asset quality.

“While its reported GNPA at 0.78 per cent offers comfort, proforma GNPA at 9.28 per cent and NPA at 5.38 per cent as on 9MFY21 are significantly higher than peers. This clearly means that its exposure to MFIs (inclusive finance loan forms 70 per cent of gross loan book) may have more pains, going forward, which can impact its profitability ratios and hence premium valuation,” Vikas Jain, senior research analysts, Reliance Securities said in a note.

Analysts also said that at upper price band of Rs 87, Kalyan Jewellers is asking for market cap of Rs 8,961 crore which is on the higher side. Moreover, the financials of the jeweller lagged on the revenue performance meaningfully. Over FY18-20, the company’s revenues have declined at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of two per cent.