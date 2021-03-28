STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Passionate and the perfectionist: GS Foodstudio's owner-brothers rock food and beverage show

After working in the corporate sector, the Luthra brothers took a leap of faith and stepped into Delhi’s F&B industry in 2016, and have been rocking it ever since

Published: 28th March 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Brothers Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra

Brothers Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

The partnership between brothers Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra the duo behind F&B ventures Mama's Buoi, Romeo Lane and Dramebaaz keeps getting stronger, with the launch of a new outlet next month. However, the business of food was not their first career choice.

"Both of us studied engineering and worked as engineers for TCS and JK group. I worked for 10 years, and Gaurav Bhai was in the profession for 15. I wanted to open a café with a friend, so, in 2016 I jumped in and asked bhai to come along," says Saurabh (35).

But when Saurabh first proposed the idea, Gaurav (39) simply rejected it. "It's because both of us don't drink, and I had thought that starting this would be difficult for us as we both held white-collar jobs for a long time. Even our parents did not think it was a wise decision. We were married at that point of time and had kids, and we would have to leave our jobs. We had responsibilities and very limited savings," he said.

The duo finally took the plunge and launched Mama’s Buoi in 2016. Saurabh says, "I left the job in 2015, and Gaurav bhai took a sabbatical first and later left the job after Mama's Buoi was opened. God has been kind to us. We went on to open Dramebaaz, and outlets of Romeo Lane and Mama's Buoi and now we will open Romeo Lane next month Delhi's first cigar lounge, in Defence Colony."

All the ventures are in collaboration with other partners, but Romeo Lane is solely owned by the two. Gaurav says their combination works like fire. "Saurabh is aggressive, and I am calculative. He comes up with a lot of options and I sit on every option to gauge the pros and cons. We have different opinions on things at times, and our working styles don't match at all but that’s how we balance out. For instance, Saurabh can work for 48 hours at a stretch, while I take it lightly," he said.

Saurabh believes that we all have a race against time. "I want to achieve the more I can in those 24 hours. I get very loud when I don’t see the things happening the way I wanted, but Gaurav takes it calmly and is very kind to me. Because I learnt a basic thing at an early age. That there is a whole world to fight with, so why fight with your siblings? Together, we can win the world," adds Gaurav.

As owners of GS Foodstudio Pvt Ltd, the siblings have divided their work as per their strengths. "Bhaiya takes care of all the accounts, purchases, and the operations, new ventures, tie-ups, design and creative concepts are managed by me. But if his point is not valid, he realises it after some time and does it the way it has to be done," adds Saurabh, adding he never holds back during an argument.

Working out and having breakfast together is a shared habit, just as going for movies and travelling together. But the pandemic really weighed them down. "Many times negative thoughts creeped in. We also took some decisions that were harsh at that point of time and got proven to be right later on," adds Saurabh.

The patience to accept the other person’s fault is the key to a healthy partnership, believes the duo, who plan to open seven Romeo Lanes in Goa, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Kolkata. "Romeo Lane will have resorts, villas and lounges under one flagship," concludes Gaurav.

Rapid Fire

What Saurabh needs to improve on: His short-temperedness

What Gaurav needs to improve: He needs to work on his timelines. He is a bit casual with his approach

Something funny about Saurabh: He is an actor, and he can be funny any time.

Something funny about Gaurav: If allowed, he can sleep for days at a stretch

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saurabh Luthra Gaurav Luthra Mamas Buoi Romeo Lane Dramebaaz GS Foodstudio
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp