Toyota Kirloskar to hike vehicle prices from April 2021

The company said in a statement that the company will realign the prices of its models and that the increase is necessitated to offset the substantial increase in input costs.

Published: 28th March 2021 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Toyota

Toyota. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Saturday said it will hike prices of its models with effect from next month.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement that the company will realign the prices of its models, with effect from April 1, 2021. It added that the increase is necessitated to offset the substantial increase in input costs. "During such testing times, it has been our endeavour to absorb cost increases through our internal efforts, and only a minimal portion will be reflected onto the prices," the automaker said in a statement.

As a customer-centric company the company reinforces its commitment to cater to the ever-evolving needs of  customers by consciously minimising the impact of rising costs on consumers, it added.

