STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Covid-19 resurgence set to keep stock markets volatile next week

Maintaining recent trends, the Indian stock markets are expected to remain volatile over the upcoming holiday-shortened three session week.

Published: 29th March 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Maintaining recent trends, the Indian stock markets are expected to remain volatile over the upcoming holiday-shortened three session week. Updates related to the Covid case situation in India and cues from global markets will remain in focus while market participants are also expected to keep an eye on auto sales numbers which will be released by automakers on April 1. 

“The coming week is a holiday-shortened one and we expect volatility to remain high. It marks the beginning of a new month also so macroeconomic data i.e. core sector and auto sales numbers will remain in focus. Besides, updates related to the COVID situation in India and cues from the global markets will also be closely tracked by the participants,” said Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking.

India on Sunday reported 62,258 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise so far in 2021. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday had directed the administration to plan strategies for a smooth implementation of a lockdown in the days to come—an announcement that will likely have a severe impact on market investors. 

Additionally, Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Europe too and the yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasury notes remains high at over 1.6 per cent, sparking a selloff on inflation fears. These two factors alone had dragged down India’s equity market for the second straight week. 

Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities said that with fresh restrictions and faster vaccination, we can expect sentiment to remain positive at the start of the new fiscal year. The earnings season will also kick in from the second week of April which could turn out to be a key driver for stocks, Oza said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp