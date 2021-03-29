Covid-19 resurgence set to keep stock markets volatile next week

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Maintaining recent trends, the Indian stock markets are expected to remain volatile over the upcoming holiday-shortened three session week. Updates related to the Covid case situation in India and cues from global markets will remain in focus while market participants are also expected to keep an eye on auto sales numbers which will be released by automakers on April 1.

“The coming week is a holiday-shortened one and we expect volatility to remain high. It marks the beginning of a new month also so macroeconomic data i.e. core sector and auto sales numbers will remain in focus. Besides, updates related to the COVID situation in India and cues from the global markets will also be closely tracked by the participants,” said Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking.

India on Sunday reported 62,258 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise so far in 2021. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday had directed the administration to plan strategies for a smooth implementation of a lockdown in the days to come—an announcement that will likely have a severe impact on market investors.

Additionally, Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Europe too and the yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasury notes remains high at over 1.6 per cent, sparking a selloff on inflation fears. These two factors alone had dragged down India’s equity market for the second straight week.

Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities said that with fresh restrictions and faster vaccination, we can expect sentiment to remain positive at the start of the new fiscal year. The earnings season will also kick in from the second week of April which could turn out to be a key driver for stocks, Oza said.