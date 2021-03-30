STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

China cuts taxes to spur semiconductor development

Last year, Trump tightened curbs by prohibiting global suppliers from using US technology to make chips for Huawei.

Published: 30th March 2021 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

China Flag

China Flag (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

In a bid to circumvent US sanctions, China on Monday announced tax breaks to spur growth of its semiconductor industry. According to China’s finance ministry, chipmakers will be allowed to import machinery and raw materials tax-free through 2030. However, there was no clarity on how large the subsidy will be. 

Over the past two decades, Beijing has spent heavily to build up a Chinese chip industry. However, Chinese manufacturers still rely on the US, Europe and Taiwan for their most advanced components. What precipitated matters was former US president Donald Trump’s decision to cut off Huawei Technologies Ltd.’s access to American processor chips and other technology in 2019 in a fight over Beijing’s industrial ambitions. 

Last year, Trump tightened curbs by prohibiting global suppliers from using US technology to make chips for Huawei. That threatens to cripple its smartphone business, which was the No. 1 global seller in early 2020 but has dropped out of the top five brands.

Political analysts expect little change in the US position under President Joe Biden, who succeeded Trump in January. Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei said in February it is ‘very unlikely’ sanctions will be lifted.
Processor chips and other semiconductors are China’s biggest single import, totalling more than $300 billion a year.

Under the latest measure, machinery and raw materials ‘that cannot be produced or whose performance cannot meet demand’ will be exempt from import tax. That applies to photoresists, masks, polishing pads and liquids, silicon crystals and wafers, materials to build clean rooms and other production equipment, according to the announcement.

Under the latest measure, machinery and raw materials ‘that cannot be produced or whose performance cannot meet demand’ will be exempt from import tax, the government said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
china
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp