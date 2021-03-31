STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Digital payments will grow to 71.7 per cent of all transactions by 2025: Report

Published: 31st March 2021 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Credit card, card payment, online payment, online shopping, digital payment, digital transactions

For representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Digital payments will grow at a rapid pace over the next few years and account for a 71.7 per cent share of all the payments in India by 2025, a report said on Wednesday.

Cash and cheques, the other payment alternatives, will occupy only 28.3 per cent share, the report by ACI Worldwide, which provides payment solutions to corporations.

The report claimed India was ahead of China with 25.5 billion real-time payments transactions in 2020, compared to the northern neighbour's 15.7 billion.

Of the overall payments in 2020, instant payments accounted for a 15.6 per cent share, 22.9 per cent was other electronic payments and paper-based payments commanded a 61.4 per cent share, it said.

By 2025, the same will change to instant payments becoming 37.1 per cent, electronic payments becoming 34.6 per cent, and cash and other paper-based payments' share reducing to 28.3 per cent, it said.

The share of real-time payments volume in overall electronic transactions will exceed 50 per cent in 2024, it said.

There is a collaboration between the government, the regulator, banks and fintechs in India, which has helped to advance the goal of enabling financial inclusion and also provided rapid payments digitization for citizens, its Vice-President Kaushik Roy said.

As the pandemic continues to drive changes in consumer and business behaviours, banks, merchants and intermediaries across the payment ecosystem are responding rapidly, prioritising the shift to digital, the report said.

The global report said India, China, South Korea, Thailand and the UK rank in order as top-5 countries generating real-time transactions in 2020.

Mobile wallet adoption rose to an historic high of 46 per cent in 2020, up from 40.6 per cent in 2019 and 18.9 per cent in 2018. Countries like Brazil, Mexico and Malaysia where many people historically relied on cash are now some of the fastest adopters of mobile wallets, it said.

