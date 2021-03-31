Glitches irk HDFC Bank customers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An intermittent technical glitch on Tuesday resulted in several HDFC Bank account holders facing issues while accessing its digital banking channels. With a large number of users complaining that they were unable to access net banking or the mobile app, the private lender took to Twitter to acknowledge the issue and said that steps were being taken to resolve the glitches in its digital banking platform and restore services on priority.

“Some customers are facing intermittent issues accessing our NetBanking/MobileBanking App. We are looking into it on priority for resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience and request you to try again after some time,” the bank tweeted. This is, however, not the first time that customers of the country’s largest private bank have faced service outages.

In fact, the bank has been penalised by the Reserve bank of India (RBI) for two major outages in the past. In December 2020, the banking regulator temporarily barred HDFC Bank from launching new digital banking initiatives and issuing new credit cards after taking a serious note of service outages at the bank over the last two years.

Later, the bank said it has submitted a detailed plan to fix the repeated technical glitches that led to multiple outages on its digital banking channels.

It may be noted that HDFC Bank is the largest issuer of credit cards and had 1.5 crore customers as of September 2020, while on the debit cards front, it had 3.38 crore customers. The banking regulator, in February, appointed an external firm for carrying out a special audit of HDFC Bank’s IT infrastructure.