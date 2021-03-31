Inflation concerns engulf Asian economies

Sunitha Natti By

Express News Service

Concerns of rising inflation are engulfing the Asian region—though much of the price rise is driven by rising oil prices, while demand-side pressures may remain subdued at least until the second half of 2021. Brent crude has shot up 26 per cent so far this year and it’s only March.

Even though headline inflation across Asian countries was somewhat mixed in February, analysts believe price rise is inevitable in the coming months, partly also due to the low base effect. While Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia saw a modest inflation rise, others such as the Philippines and India recorded inflation above their respective central bank targets. China was an outlier with inflation falling in February.

Hong Kong’s headline CPI rose by 0.33 per cent y-o-y in February, following a 1.9 per cent growth in January, Malaysia’s CPI hit 0.1 per cent y-o-y—the first postive reading in almost a year. Likewise, Singapore’s headline inflation surprised on the upside and rose 0.7 per cent y-o-y, led by food and transport, the latter on the back of higher auto prices, according to Moody’s.

Singapore’s higher reading was helped by the 21 per cent increase in petrol duty that was announced in the 2021 financial year budget. Accordingly, the transport component of the CPI was up 3.1 per cent y-o-y in February. Despite the modest price rise, central banks have held fire. Both the Bank of Thailand and the Philippines’ central bank kept their policy rates unchanged at 0.5 per cent and 2 per cent respectively in March. However, the Bank of Thailand revised its 2021 GDP forecast downwards to 3 per cent, after December’s projection of 3.2 per cent, largely due to the lack of international visitors. It also reiterated that its accommodative monetary setting will work alongside fiscal measures to ensure growth recovey.

Elevated inflation, a large output gap, a recent resurgence of Covid-19 infections and limited vaccine availability are reasons for concerns in the Philippines. Its headline CPI rose by 4.7 per cent in February its highest in more than two years following January’s 4.2 per cent and remains above the central bank’s 2-4 per cent target. Meanwhile, China’s consumer price index fell by 0.2 per cent y-o-y in February after a 0.3 per cent decline in the previous month—third y-o-y price drop since the pandemic hit.