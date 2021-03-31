STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Inflation concerns engulf Asian economies

Experts believe price rise is inevitable over next few months due to high oil rates, better demand, and a low base

Published: 31st March 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment
By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

Concerns of rising inflation are engulfing the Asian region—though much of the price rise is driven by rising oil prices, while demand-side pressures may remain subdued at least until the second half of 2021. Brent crude has shot up 26 per cent so far this year and it’s only March. 

Even though headline inflation across Asian countries was somewhat mixed in February, analysts believe price rise is inevitable in the coming months, partly also due to the low base effect. While Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia saw a modest inflation rise, others such as the Philippines and India recorded inflation above their respective central bank targets. China was an outlier with inflation falling in February. 

Hong Kong’s headline CPI rose by 0.33 per cent y-o-y in February, following a 1.9 per cent growth in January, Malaysia’s CPI hit 0.1 per cent y-o-y—the first postive reading in almost a year. Likewise, Singapore’s headline inflation surprised on the upside and rose 0.7 per cent y-o-y, led by food and transport, the latter on the back of higher auto prices, according to Moody’s. 

Singapore’s higher reading was helped by the 21 per cent increase in petrol duty that was announced in the 2021 financial year budget. Accordingly, the transport component of the CPI was up 3.1 per cent y-o-y in February.  Despite the modest price rise, central banks have held fire. Both the Bank of Thailand and the Philippines’ central bank kept their policy rates unchanged at 0.5 per cent and 2 per cent respectively in March. However, the Bank of Thailand revised its 2021 GDP forecast downwards to 3 per cent, after December’s projection of 3.2 per cent, largely due to the lack of international visitors. It also reiterated that its accommodative monetary setting will work alongside fiscal measures to ensure growth recovey.  

Elevated inflation, a large output gap, a recent resurgence of Covid-19 infections and limited vaccine availability are reasons for concerns in the Philippines. Its headline CPI rose by 4.7 per cent in February its highest in more than two years following January’s 4.2 per cent and remains above the central bank’s 2-4 per cent target. Meanwhile, China’s consumer price index fell by 0.2 per cent y-o-y in February after a 0.3 per cent decline in the previous month—third y-o-y price drop since the pandemic hit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
inflation CPI
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp