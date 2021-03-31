STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Stock markets end losing streak, Sensex crosses 50,000 after 2.3% rise

Shrugging off rising Covid-19 cases and fears over increasing bond yields, domestic equity benchmark indices ended last week’s bearish run on Tuesday and recorded a sharp rise.

Published: 31st March 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Shrugging off rising Covid-19 cases and fears over increasing bond yields, domestic equity benchmark indices ended last week’s bearish run on Tuesday and recorded a sharp rise. Led by a surge in IT, metal, and banking stocks, the 30-share BSE Sensex soared 1,128 points, or 2.30 per cent, to close at 50,137; while the broader NSE Nifty moved 338 points or 2.33 per cent higher to settle at 14,845.

“Beating worries of increasing Covid cases and rising bond yields, the domestic market sparked a rally today as investors turned their focus to economic recovery supported by vaccination drives. Positive openings seen in Asian and European markets also helped in boosting optimism in the Indian market,” Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said. 

Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities, for their part, said: “The start of new settlement for FY22 and forthcoming Q4 earnings seasons could be the reasons for fresh investor interest in stocks. US markets, especially the Dow Jones and S&P 500 are showing firm uptrend due to the ongoing stimulus and faster vaccination drive which could also be one of the reasons for our markets to inch upwards.”

HDFC Bank was the lead gainer on the BSE, rising 4.11 per cent. HCL Tech climbed 3.91 per cent, Infosys 3.69 per cent, Hindustan Unilever Ltd 3.59 per cent, and NTPC 3.4 per cent. Banking and metal stocks soared after JSW Steel announced the completion of its resolution process for Bhushan Steel and Power, allowing lenders to recover some of the bad loans. JSW Steel jumped 5 per cent and Tata Steel zoomed 4.3 per cent during the day.

On the IPO front, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies made an impressive debut. Shares of the mobile gaming company started off the day at `1,971 on the BSE, a premium 79.02 per cent compared to the issue price of Rs 1,101 per share. 

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul also ended on a positive note. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with significant gains in mid-session deals. The rupee slumped  against the US dollar by 87 paise to close at nearly a one-month low of 73.38. “The INR has remained quite steady even though the dollar index rose. Also when the US 10-year bond yields have spiked sharply India’s 10-year bond yield has remained quite stable. These two factors could act in India’s favour,” Oza added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 bond yields NSE Nifty BSE Sensex
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp