STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Volkswagen starts bookings for SUV T-Roc in India priced at Rs 21.35 lakh

The company plans to launch its SUVs, Taigun, new Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace and the T-Roc, all based on the MQB platform this year in India.

Published: 31st March 2021 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Volkswagen

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German auto major Volkswagen on Wednesday commenced bookings for the second batch of its SUV T-Roc in India priced at Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom) as part of its plans to launch four SUVs in the country this year.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said customer deliveries of the T-Roc will start from May 2021. The company plans to launch its SUVs, Taigun, new Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace and the T-Roc, all based on the MQB platform this year in India.

Customers can now book the SUV T-Roc, through the company's online retail platform or dealership network across India, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said in a statement.

He further said customers can register their interest for the Volkswagen Taigun and the New Tiguan.

"2021 is a significant year for Volkswagen India and with this announcement, we are a step closer to fulfilling our commitment of delivering 4-SUVs by the end of 2021," Gupta said.

The T-Roc is powered by 1.5-litre TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission, while the seven seater Tiguan Allspace is equipped with a 2-litre TSI engine, with a 7-speed DSG transmission with paddle shifts.

The company said its Taigun SUV will be up to 95 per cent localised and has two engine options of 1-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI and three transmissions options.

New Tiguan, will be powered by a 2-litre TSI engine delivering a peak power of 190PS. Volkswagen said all the four SUVs come equipped with advanced safety features.

While the New Taigun and the new Tiguan will be equipped with up to 6-airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), 3 head-rest at rear, T-Roc will be equipped with 6-airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system), ESC, tyre pressure monitoring system and reverse camera. Tiguan Allspace will offer 8-airbags, ABS and ESP (Electronic Stability Programme) amongst others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Volkswagen SUV T-Roc
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp