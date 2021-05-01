STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Govt extends timelines for tax compliance, ITR for FY20 can be filed till May 31

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said it had received representations from various stakeholders for relaxation on compliance requirements.

Published: 01st May 2021 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Income Tax

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday extended timelines for various income tax compliances, including the filing of belated or revised return for the 2019-20 fiscal, till May 31.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said it had received representations from various stakeholders for relaxation on compliance requirements.

"In view of the adverse circumstances arising due to the severe COVID-19 pandemic and also in view of the several requests received from taxpayers, tax consultants & other stakeholders from across the country, requesting that various compliance dates may be relaxed, the Government has extended certain timelines today," an official statement said.

Filing of belated return under sub-section (4) and revised return under sub-section (5) of Section 139 of the Act, for Assessment Year 2020-21, which was required to be filed on or before March 31, 2021, maybe filed on or before May 31, 2021, the CBDT said.

Income-tax return in response to notice under Section 148 of the Act, for which the last date of filing of return of income under the said notice is April 1, 2021, or thereafter, may be filed within the time allowed under that notice or May 31, 2021, whichever is later.

Also, the due date for filing objections to Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) and filing appeals to the commissioner has been extended till May 31.

Nangia & Co LLP Partner Shailesh Kumar said the government has given relaxation to income taxpayers for various compliances till May 31, 2021.

Even the timeline for filing belated/ revised ITR for FY 2019-20, which expired on March 31, 2021, has been revised and now taxpayers will be able to e-file their ITRs or revise the same by May 31, 2021.

"These relaxations will give much-required relief to the taxpayers in making the compliances. However, if the situation of COVID does not improve in the next 2 weeks, the Government may need to extend these timelines further," Kumar added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
income tax ITR deadline income tax returns
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp