Auto companies see sales drop in April over March

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A large number of carmakers on Saturday reported sequential fall in April sales as the second wave of Covid-19 infection prompted regional lockdowns and impacted buyers’ sentiment. The fall, however, is much lower than sales of two-wheelers. Country’s largest passenger vehicle (PV) maker Maruti Suzuki sold 137,151 units in April 2021 as against 146,203 units in March 2021 while Hyundai’s domestic sales fell from 52,600 units March to 49,002 units in April.

Tata Motors PV sales stood at 25,095 units in April as against 29,654 units in March while Kia Motors logged domestic sales of 16,111 units in April, down from 19,100 units in March. Meanwhile, Mahindra’s domestic PV sales stood at 18,285 units, up nine per cent sequentially, while Honda Cars India also reported a 28 per cent increase in domestic sales.

But, these carmakers expect the coming months to be challenging. Among two-wheeler makers, Hero MotorCorp reported a significant dip in March sales. Hero, which has temporarily halted production at its facilities, sold 372,285 units in April as against 5,76,957 units in March. The company has also decided to extend the shutdown till May 9, 2021.