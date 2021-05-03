Covid case counts more than vote counts to keep traders busy this week

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After three consecutive weeks of losses, the domestic equity market rebounded last week buoyed by better-than-expected March quarter earnings from India Inc and US Federal Reserve’s accommodative stance. However, selling pressure after monthly expiry amid rising Covid-19 infections locally limited gains. The BSE Sensex rallied 903.91 points or 1.89 per cent to 48,782.36, and the Nifty50 climbed 289.75 points or 2.02 per cent to 14,631.10. BSE Midcap index gained 1.9 per cent and Smallcap rose 3.2 per cent.

Analysts say that the market movement this week will be influenced by updates on the Covid-19 front. It is highly likely to remain volatile owing to the uncertainties regarding vaccination. They also added that state election results are unlikely to have any major impact on the markets and the major determining factor will be how both the central and state governments are going to address this health crisis.

“The election results are unlikely to have any impact on the markets. The news value won’t last more than a few hours. The major determining factor will be the rising Covid-19 cases and how governments (both central and states) are going to address this tragic health crisis,” Geojit Financial Services Chief Investment Strategist V K Vijayakumar said. The counting of votes for the Assembly polls in four states and a Union Territory was being taken up at a time when the country is grappling with a raging pandemic.

If the rising Covid-19 case load leads to a major catastrophe and another country-wide lockdown is declared, the market would be hugely impacted. “So, watch out for the Covid-19 counts more than the vote counts,” Vijayakumar added. Religare Broking Vice-President (Research) Ajit Mishra expects volatility to remain high this week, too. “First, participants will react to Reliance Industries results which came in after market hours on Friday,” he said.

On the economy front, he added that the manufacturing PMI and services data are scheduled on May 3 and May 5, respectively. “Needless to say, updates related to Covid-19 cases, vaccine drive and global cues will also be closely tracked,” he said. Earnings season will also gain pace and some big names like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Dabur, HDFC, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises, CEAT and Adani Power will announce their results along with several others. “The tussle between the bulls and bears will continue in the next week and there can be tiny corrections in stocks which have run up following their year-end result,” noted Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities.