IDBI Bank back in black in FY21 after five years, posts profit of Rs 1,359 crore

The bank, which came out of the RBI's prompt corrective action framework earlier in March this year, said its turnaround strategies led to the transformation.

Published: 03rd May 2021

LIC-IDBI

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: LIC-controlled IDBI Bank turned profitable in the fiscal ended in March 2021 after five years, posting a net profit of Rs 1,359 crore for the year. 

In 2019-20, the lender had posted a net loss of Rs 12,887 crore. IDBI Bank is back in black after five years, said the lender. In the last quarter of the fiscal year 2020-21, the bank reported a nearly four-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 512 crore, IDBI Bank said in a release. The bank had posted a profit of Rs 135 crore in the year-ago quarter. 

The bank, which came out of the RBI's prompt corrective action (PCA) framework earlier in March this year, said its turnaround strategies led to the transformation. Total income during Q4FY21 rose to Rs 6,969.59 crore from Rs 6,924.94 crore in the same period of 2019-20. 

The full year income, however, was down at Rs 24,557 crore as against Rs 25,295 crore. Gross NPA (non-performing asset) ratio improved to 22.37 per cent as on March 31, 2021 as against 27.53 per cent in the year-ago period. Net NPA improved to 1.97 per cent from 4.19 per cent, IDBI Bank said.

The bank said its recovery from technically written off accounts improved to Rs 269 crore in Q4FY21 as against Rs 105 crore in the third quarter FY21. Provisions for bad loans and contingencies were raised to Rs 2,457 crore during the reported quarter as against Rs 1,584 crore. 

The bank said it has made Covid-related provisions of Rs 363 crore at the end of March 2021. IDBI Bank shares traded at Rs 36.25 on BSE, up 2.69 per cent from the previous close. 

