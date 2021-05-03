STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex tanks over 600 points in early trade; Nifty drops below 14,500 

The 30-share BSE index tanked 607.32 points or 1.24 per cent to 48,175.04 in initial deals. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 152.45 points or 1.04 per cent to 14,478.65.

Published: 03rd May 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

For representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market benchmark Sensex plunged over 600 points in early trade on Monday, tracking losses in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank amid a negative trend in Asian equities.

The 30-share BSE index tanked 607.32 points or 1.24 per cent to 48,175.04 in initial deals. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 152.45 points or 1.04 per cent to 14,478.65.

Titan was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by SBI, ONGC, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Bajaj Finance.

On the other hand, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Maruti, HUL, IndusInd Bank and Nestle India were among the gainers. In the previous session, Sensex sank 983.58 points or 1.98 per cent to finish at 48,782.36, and Nifty fell 263.80 points or 1.77 per cent to 14,631.10.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,465.07 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,419.31 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

"Domestic equities do not look to be inspiring at the moment. NDA's sub-par performance in West Bengal assembly election and possibility of emergence of strong opposition from alliance of regional parties to fight against NDA may weigh on investors sentiments," said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Notably, a persistent rise in the second wave of COVID-19 cases, increasing death cases and extended partial lockdown announced by several states are expected to keep economic momentum soft for May also, he added.

Active COVID-19 cases in India rose to 34,13,642 against 33,49,644 on Sunday, according to a Health Ministry update this morning. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Seoul were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in Shanghai and Tokyo were closed for holidays. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.39 per cent lower at USD 66.50 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp