STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TVS Motor sales dip by 26 per cent in April

The company's total two-wheelers sales in April stood at 2,26,193 units compared to 3,07,437 units in March.

Published: 03rd May 2021 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TVS Motor Company on Monday said its total sales stood at 2,38,983 units in April, down by 26 per cent from 3,22,683 units in March.

TVS had exported 9,640 two- and three-wheelers in April 2020.

The company's total two-wheelers sales in April stood at 2,26,193 units compared to 3,07,437 units in March.

In April 2020, the company had exported a total of 8,134 two wheelers, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Domestic two-wheeler sales of the company last month stood at 1,31,386 units, down 35 per cent as compared to 2,02,155 units in March this year.

There were no sales in the domestic market in April last year due to nationwide lockdown.

"Domestic sales in April 2021 are lower due to lockdowns in many states, but retails continue to be ahead of despatch.

We have reduced dealer stocks to support the channel partners and will produce to maintain adequate inventories for customer demand when it reopens," TVS Motor noted.

The company's total exports stood at 1,07,185 units in April as against 9,640 units registered in the month of April 2020.

Two-wheeler exports stood at 94,807 units in April as against 8,134 units in the same month last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TVS Motor Company TVS motor sales
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp