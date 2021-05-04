Bajaj Healthcare launches generic favipiravir tablets for COVID-19 treatment

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug firm Bajaj Healthcare on Tuesday announced the launch of its antiviral Favipiravir tablets under the brand name 'Favijaj' used for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 infections in the country.

The company has received approval from India's drug regulator DCGI to manufacture and market the tablets, Bajaj Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

"We hope the availability of an effective treatment such as Favijaj will considerably ease the pressure and offer patients much-needed and timely therapy options," Bajaj Healthcare Joint MD Anil Jain said.

The company has successfully developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulation for favipiravir through its own in-house R&D team, Bajaj Healthcare said.

Shares of Bajaj Healthcare closed at Rs 583.05 per scrip on BSE, up steep 10.85 percent from its previous close.